New Blessing
- Endurance Heart – Increases max stamina by +7 after every fight.
Blessing Balance
- Arcane Heart – Max mana increase reduced from +10 to +7.
- Iron Heart – Max health increase reduced from +10 to +7.
Legendary Balance
- Zima’s Armor Set – Max health increase reduced from +10 to +7.
NPC Fight Balance
Zima
- Forward Fire Slash – Startup increased by 30 frames; reduced forward travel distance.
- Wind Blast – Startup increased by 10 frames; explosion radius reduced by 20%.
- Fire & Wind Sword Combo – Damage reduced by ~10%.
- Health reduced from 335 → 325.
Mora
- Spell Casting – Both spells now cast 66.7% slower.
- Wand Attack – Damage reduced by 13.33%.
- Health reduced from 700 → 650.
Hel
- Dagger Attack – Damage reduced by 16%.
- Darkness Explosion – Forward teleport wind-up increased by 10 frames; explosion size reduced by 35%.
- Hel Dash – Cooldown increased from 1.2s → 2s.
- Health reduced from 1000 → 900.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game could freeze if saving took too long during a level transition.
- Fixed a bug where the Choke status effect prevented the player from turning for an extended period.
- Cursor size now scales up on resolutions above 4700px width.
Changed files in this update