9 August 2025 Build 19537473 Edited 9 August 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Weekly Challenge: Ultimate Illdrake

New Blessing
  • Endurance Heart – Increases max stamina by +7 after every fight.

Blessing Balance
  • Arcane Heart – Max mana increase reduced from +10 to +7.
  • Iron Heart – Max health increase reduced from +10 to +7.

Legendary Balance
  • Zima’s Armor Set – Max health increase reduced from +10 to +7.

NPC Fight Balance
Zima
  • Forward Fire Slash – Startup increased by 30 frames; reduced forward travel distance.
  • Wind Blast – Startup increased by 10 frames; explosion radius reduced by 20%.
  • Fire & Wind Sword Combo – Damage reduced by ~10%.
  • Health reduced from 335 → 325.

Mora
  • Spell Casting – Both spells now cast 66.7% slower.
  • Wand Attack – Damage reduced by 13.33%.
  • Health reduced from 700 → 650.

Hel
  • Dagger Attack – Damage reduced by 16%.
  • Darkness Explosion – Forward teleport wind-up increased by 10 frames; explosion size reduced by 35%.
  • Hel Dash – Cooldown increased from 1.2s → 2s.
  • Health reduced from 1000 → 900.

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the game could freeze if saving took too long during a level transition.
  • Fixed a bug where the Choke status effect prevented the player from turning for an extended period.
  • Cursor size now scales up on resolutions above 4700px width.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2103583
  • Loading history…
