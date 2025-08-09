Critical Bug Fixes

Act 3 Witch Combat: Resolved a critical bug that was causing the witch encounter to soft lock during combat

Combat System: Fixed a major logic issue that could cause combat to freeze, preventing progression

Boon Unlocks: Corrected functionality issues with boon unlock mechanics

System Improvements

Ascension Mode: Fixed ascension system functionality and added informational tooltips

Hover over the moon icon in the top left corner to view ascension and custom mode details

Debugging System: Enhanced feedback system now collects more detailed diagnostic information to help identify and resolve future issues faster



Developer Notes

We've addressed several critical stability issues in this patch. The improved feedback system will help us respond more quickly to any similar problems that may arise. Thank you for your patience as we continue to refine the game's stability.



If you encounter any combat freezing or progression issues, please report them immediately - our enhanced diagnostic system will now provide us with better data to resolve problems quickly.