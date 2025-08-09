Current Version
B2025.8.8 HotFix2
- OK1-修复野心勃勃特质未生效
- OK2-修复战场宽度问题导致的战术指令没有伤害
- OK3-控制单个海洋的领主不可玩
- OK4-修复后期没有雇佣兵的问题,必须开新档生效
- OK1 - Fixed the issue where the "Ambition" trait was not taking effect.
- OK2 - Fixed the problem where tactical commands dealt no damage due to battlefield width issues.
- OK3 - Fixed the unplayable state for lords who control a single ocean.
- OK4 - Fixed the issue where there are no mercenaries in the late game; this fix requires starting a new save file to take effect.
Changed files in this update