 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19537417 Edited 9 August 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version
B2025.8.8 HotFix2


  • OK1-修复野心勃勃特质未生效
  • OK2-修复战场宽度问题导致的战术指令没有伤害
  • OK3-控制单个海洋的领主不可玩
  • OK4-修复后期没有雇佣兵的问题,必须开新档生效


B2025.8.8 HotFix2

  • OK1 - Fixed the issue where the "Ambition" trait was not taking effect.
  • OK2 - Fixed the problem where tactical commands dealt no damage due to battlefield width issues.
  • OK3 - Fixed the unplayable state for lords who control a single ocean.
  • OK4 - Fixed the issue where there are no mercenaries in the late game; this fix requires starting a new save file to take effect.

Changed files in this update

Windows savecancel Depot 1058711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link