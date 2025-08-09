Dear Unheim Players

Ahead of our next big Update (which you can try out right now on our public-beta branch!), here is another small patch dealing with the following issues:

Fixed a bug where entities seen through the van cameras would sometimes not register as being spotted. This could cause the veiled woman to not flee, resulting in an inevitable death on the players part. Sorry to everyone who was affected!

During a running observation, the level selection canvas can no longer be interacted with, since this caused the game to end up in all sorts of funny states when selecting a new difficulty mid-observation. From now on, simply cancel the observation via the Main Menu and select a new location afterwards if you want to switch levels.

Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your ongoing support!