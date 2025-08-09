- Much improved IR touch frame support. If using a valid IR frame, it will disable touches being sent to the OS. They will only register within the program. So it won't steal the mouse cursor away. The ONLY vtt that does this. All others require additional hardware to detect the touches separate from the mouse. I sell compatible touchscreens on my website at the lowest price around



- Press "V" to toggle the player view. It will switch from the whole map to the regular 1 inch = 1 square view. This has been a often requested feature and should be working pretty well. It takes into account explored areas/fog of war



- You can now bulk import tokens. In the open file dialog, simply select multiple files the usual way (click and drag, hold ctrl or shift)



- Fixed bug where walls would be offset when the map was larger than the default maximum map size



- The "Add Map" button for free maps should be working. You can also just double click the map thumbnail



- Remembers tokens assigned to players logged in via browser after disconnect. This is useful if internet service is spotty



- Good progress on an Android app. Just waiting for Google to verify my identity. It works really well and is a game changer!



Next update should finally get to a few things I have been putting off, namely:



- Initiative tracker



- Counter on tokens when multiple of same type are in play



- Make maps animated on player screen during import so people know it is working correctly. Video playback should be fine, but since it doesn't move during import I get bug reports for this



- Better handling/checks of displays being unplugged and plugged in. Right now you have to restart the program after plugging in a new display



- Add fog of war brush for removing/adding fog



As always, please let me know if you have any request or encounter any issues. Thanks!