Hey all,

It's been a couple of days now, and I have had a lot of positive feedback. There are however a few areas where there can be some improvements, and I'm hoping that this small update is a remedy to some pain points I have noticed.

A few players are restarting their shifts, or failing their shifts, due to being cornered by the very handsy mannequins. Whilst I tried fixing some of these issues, there are ALOT of corners in a department store and I'm not sure if I can get them all. So... instead of not allowing mannequins near every corner, I have added a 'I'm Stuck!' button, that can be accessed by pressing 'Esc' during your shift.

There is a disclaimer though when using this, if you use this outside of actually being cornered/unable to move, you may cause other issues such as not triggering events, or tasks, which might stop you progressing the shift. So use it ONLY when you need to!

Clarity has been adjusted and improved for various tasks and items on shifts that can be played on Night 9 and 10. On top of this, some fixes for mannequin placements and various bug fixes on Night 11.

Thank you to everyone who has provided feedback and suggested cool features (like a 'I'm Stuck' button).

Changes

Added a 'I'm Stuck' button to the menu

Added 'Storm Volume' option

Updated clarity for some tasks on Night 9/10

Updated mannequin placement to minimize being cornered on the shopping list night.

Updated items required for tasks to be a little more obvious on Nights 9/10

Bug Fixes

Fixed the phone ringing immediately on Night 11.

Fixed being able to get stuck in the power room on Night 11.

Fixed incorrect dialogue showing when looking at the HR board on Night 11.

Fixed missing localization for player dialogue on Night 11.

Fixed lighting in the basement on Night 11.

Report any bugs or issues on the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.

Chat soon!

Marty