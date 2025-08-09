Hello everyone!

First part of another Patch here, we wanted to hustle to get this out for you all to beat up over the weekend.

There's a lot more Dice coming (this is a small portion of the batch) - as well some other improvements. But let's get into the details as this is largely a content focused update.

New Dice

A handful of new Dice can be found in game! These are base unlocks, whereas the rest of this set will be arriving alongside new conversations with Death in order to unlock them. Head in game now to experiment with the Open Wounds, Best Friend, As The Crow Flies, Safety Net and The Old Ways Dice!

Base Health Update

One of the core issues we've seen is players feeling the need to pull off perfect turns or builds as they can't risk taking a hit from Death on higher difficulties. Obviously while we all want to go off every turn, sometimes the option should be there to take the safe Pass and tank a hit or two. To aid players having more options when it comes to this, we've significantly increased the Bonus Health given by Relics across the game, and the player should have a much better pool with which to soak up the hits.

Item Reworks

We all know Heart Locket can get a little out of hand, it's also a little dull in our opinion. We've redesigned it to keep the Healing-Machine Gun effect but without it's limitless scaling. However, to counteract this, we have given it a new unique effect - it now serves as a second chance, shattering on your loss to resurrect you. Best part is once it breaks? You can find another one.



The other Relic that should be no big surprise was in our sights this week after the Buffening was Pauper's Cup. Who would have thought healing 300 health a turn was a little OP? Anyway, we've set a cap (but still a pretty high one... it's not escaping the watchlist yet) as well as a fun bonus for reaching said cap, rewarding some valuable Rerolls.

This really is Part 1 of the bigger update landing next week. So we'll see you then with many new Dice and tricks in hand!



Cheers,

Connagh & Joel

Sea Glass