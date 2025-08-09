 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19537172
Update notes via Steam Community

- the new Flesh Levitator can levitate and throw bleeding pieces of flesh - it can be used in the Cleanse & Tidy Up level

- fixed inventory selection screen

- can now push soldiers around

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2961061
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2961062
  • Loading history…
