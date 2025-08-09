 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19537112 Edited 9 August 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■新規追加
[共通]シナリオにアクティビティの非公開の設定を追加
■仕様変更
[共通]他のキャラクターがなんらかのエフェクトを実行した時に、自身に関係していない場合は個人イベントを中断しないようにする（ショップを閉じたりしない）
■不具合修正
[共通]オブジェクト非表示の時の処理を修正
[タッチ]カウントエフェクトの編集不備
[共通]ステータスリセットの不具合（CPがあふれていたキャラクターはステータスをリセットしたので再度振り直しをしていただければと思います。。。）
■その他
[タッチ]UI調整
[共通]CDN移行

Changed files in this update

QuestNotes Content Depot 1686521
