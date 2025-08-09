■新規追加
[共通]シナリオにアクティビティの非公開の設定を追加
■仕様変更
[共通]他のキャラクターがなんらかのエフェクトを実行した時に、自身に関係していない場合は個人イベントを中断しないようにする（ショップを閉じたりしない）
■不具合修正
[共通]オブジェクト非表示の時の処理を修正
[タッチ]カウントエフェクトの編集不備
[共通]ステータスリセットの不具合（CPがあふれていたキャラクターはステータスをリセットしたので再度振り直しをしていただければと思います。。。）
■その他
[タッチ]UI調整
[共通]CDN移行
Version0.16.6.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
QuestNotes Content Depot 1686521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update