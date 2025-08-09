 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19537095 Edited 9 August 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
一、[Increased Resource Drops]

1. [EXP Crystallization]: 10 - 15 increased to 15 - 20

二、[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed the bug where the long-range throwing weapons of [Javelin Warrior] and [Flying Spear Warrior] were abnormal.

