一、[Increased Resource Drops]
1. [EXP Crystallization]: 10 - 15 increased to 15 - 20
二、[Bug Fixes]
1. Fixed the bug where the long-range throwing weapons of [Javelin Warrior] and [Flying Spear Warrior] were abnormal.
