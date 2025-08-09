 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19537014 Edited 9 August 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
📸 Camera Upgrade
・Outdoor camera now zooms out for a better view of the world.

🚪 Door Details Added
・Replaced plain black spaces with actual doors for a more polished look.

🎴 Card Art Refresh
・Updated visuals for 「からてキック」「じゅうどう」「ファイヤボール」 cards.

✨ More coming soon! やった～！>_<

Feedback always helps!
Hop into the PLAYNESE Discord from the main menu or Steam page.

またね！
Light :>

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764891
