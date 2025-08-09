📸 Camera Upgrade
・Outdoor camera now zooms out for a better view of the world.
🚪 Door Details Added
・Replaced plain black spaces with actual doors for a more polished look.
🎴 Card Art Refresh
・Updated visuals for 「からてキック」「じゅうどう」「ファイヤボール」 cards.
✨ More coming soon! やった～！>_<
Feedback always helps!
Hop into the PLAYNESE Discord from the main menu or Steam page.
またね！
Light :>
