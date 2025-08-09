📸 Camera Upgrade

・Outdoor camera now zooms out for a better view of the world.



🚪 Door Details Added

・Replaced plain black spaces with actual doors for a more polished look.



🎴 Card Art Refresh

・Updated visuals for 「からてキック」「じゅうどう」「ファイヤボール」 cards.



✨ More coming soon! やった～！>_<



Feedback always helps!

Hop into the PLAYNESE Discord from the main menu or Steam page.



またね！

Light :>