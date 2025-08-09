 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19536995
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added "Reset" button for controls in Settings menu.
  • Fix for "Curse Battle Bread" quest.
  • You will receive your Cursed Battle Bread back if it is missing.
  • Disallow freeing captured adventurers until a proper quest is received, to avoid breaking the flow of the main questline.
  • Fixes for Auto-Save feature.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2429271
