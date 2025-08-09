- Added "Reset" button for controls in Settings menu.
- Fix for "Curse Battle Bread" quest.
- You will receive your Cursed Battle Bread back if it is missing.
- Disallow freeing captured adventurers until a proper quest is received, to avoid breaking the flow of the main questline.
- Fixes for Auto-Save feature.
Version 1.003
