This version changes the battle system to allow the breeding of monsters. This has corrupted all save files, so the game must be restarted from Chapter 1.



This version was not created to add tons of hentai events, but to prepare the ground on which chapters 3 and 4 will be created, and to finalize the content of Orion Island.



This version has been tested (not that extensively), no major bugs were found, but if there is a bug, please report it to me in the Discord, thanks.



The following Cg's are exclusive to Exhibitionism mode:



1- You must complete the side quest "The Great Artist" and accept the "Drake Deal" at the end of Chapter 2.

2--You must find two girls in the pirate fortress that awaken Eleonora Fetish (main hall, left tower).

3-Go back home to meet the great artist.



Add Old Man "exhibitionism" Sex.

Add old man "Rough" sex.

Add Old Man "Dinner" Cg (Major Cg)

Add the "Dinner Night" quest associated with the Dinner Cg.



The following Cg's are exclusive to the Pirate Castle:

Add the "Pirate Love Trouble" Cg.



The following Cg's are only available in the Slime Nest:

Riding in the Coal Mine (side quest) (Needed if you want to try the "Queen's Ending")



The following Cg's are only available in the Desert City (Ankha):

None in this patch.



General Update:



New maps:

Ankrah Harbor:

Ankrah City

Ship

Coal Mines

Slime Nest Mines Eleonora Version

Ankrah Eleonora House

Ankrah Weapons Store

Ankrah Item Store

Ankrah Inn

Ankrah Hypno House (reset location)

Ankrah Palace Outskirts

Ankrah Palace Hall

Ankrah Jasmeria Bedroom

Ankrah Palace Kitchen

Ankrah Depot

Ankrah Library

Ankrah Houses.



New character sprites:

Jasmeria (placeholder sprite)

Add more than 100 Npcs.



Fixes and others;

Fixed several "Se" sounds not working in combat.

Fixed quest 57 not ending at the right time.

All battle animations have been reworked. (Thanks to the donations for the game ♥)

Added a few more abilities for Eleonora and monsters.

Fixed drops in easy mode.

Fixed double attack skill (the second attack always missed.)

Fixed Slime Surrender in the CG room (it was impossible to unlock it)

Fixed Slime Buddy in the CG room (it was impossible to unlock it)

Fixed a few tilesets that could go through it.

Fixed a few texts.

Fixed Slime Tina in the CG room (it was impossible to unlock her)

Added several new se sounds.

Fixed the m4a files so they can be played on Android devices (you can play with an emulator)

Added new skills for Eleonora

Gallery update with all Cg's from chapter 1 and 2 (16 new Cg's)

New monster mercenary knight

New snow effect added

New sand effect added

Add a little more lag between maps to make the game run smoother for lower spec PCs, but not for

high-end PCs.

Add several new music tracks for Ankrah.



Know bugs;

Minor; Blu bash attack (animation) are a little off target

Minor; Charles kick (animation) are a little off target





