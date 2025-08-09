Features:
-Chat filter added to lobby chat
-All maps choice in lobby (randomly picks level from whole map pool every round)
Fixes:
-Sun Heavy zapping through walls
Notes:
-Arrows for hats are in, just waiting for steam to approve dlc
PATCH 1.2.2
