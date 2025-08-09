 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19536719
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
-Chat filter added to lobby chat
-All maps choice in lobby (randomly picks level from whole map pool every round)

Fixes:
-Sun Heavy zapping through walls

Notes:
-Arrows for hats are in, just waiting for steam to approve dlc

Changed files in this update

Depot 3832631
