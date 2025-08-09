handsome Rebels, happy weekend! The EA 1.53 version of "Rebellious Godsoul" is now live!

In response to many player requests, we’ve added the following important \[Battle Features]

1. Added a quick Phantom switching feature in the Tactical Plan menu.

*This is the quick access for switching Phantoms. Feel free to leave suggestions in the comments.

2. Card damage preview is finally here! Cards now automatically calculate the final damage based on your current stats, buffs, etc., and display it with a simplified formula during battle for greater clarity.

— Minor Fixes —

4. Enhanced the mechanism for scanning Phantom saves to obtain achievements.

5. Fixed the card collection display issue. Now only base cards are counted (generated/derived cards have been removed from statistics to ensure accuracy).

6. Fixed an issue where a branch CG in \[Cyber Miss] favorability story displayed incorrectly.

About the Major Update:

We plan to release the major update next week (or the week after at the latest), adding \[Kami Aposta’s Favorability Story Part 6], with over 20,000 characters—almost a full main story chapter!

We’re just finishing coloring the last two CGs~

Extra Update:

Free wallpaper pack added — Alice Dessert Dynamic Version

Development Progress:

After a month of technical breakthroughs and design, the \[Story Workshop] feature has entered stable production. To make it easier for players to create content, we are also developing a story editor in parallel. Once released, players will be able to create and upload story packs to the Workshop.

These are partial UI prototypes. A tutorial will be provided when the feature launches.

We also plan to release Workshop features related to cards and stages in the future. \[This project is more challenging than the Story Workshop.]

The Roguelike mode is also in development. Most UI prototypes are complete, but it will take several more months to finish the full mode. We’ll share real gameplay footage as soon as it’s ready to show.

