I think this is the last of the bugs from Thursday's performance patch.
To recap changes since 410:
- Fixed a rare bug that would prevent your save game from loading because of the Library's Simple Chest.
- Fix Ichor Slick and Underground Slab removal logic not returning the item it removed.
- Inventory now removes from back to front again.
- Fix visuals root fighting with structure mana over whether or not the power out symbol should be visible.
- Underground stream/slab now properly cleans up references from all logistics tiles, including invisible ones
- Fix race condition where switching planes could cause the main portal to close and enough time to pass where the portal would "close" triggering the end end game flow.
- Chunk loading was not centered on the player just after a load.
- Power grids should no longer have a delay when run off of pools.
- Earth prism and keystone tooltips now properly say reagent instead of structure
- Fractured research no longer keeps stale title references
- Don't let 1 empty mana pool cause others to completely drain. (fixes nighttime drain too)
- Fixed a bug with mana pools bridging networks and causing interplanar issues
