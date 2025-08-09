Fixed a rare bug that would prevent your save game from loading because of the Library's Simple Chest.



Fix Ichor Slick and Underground Slab removal logic not returning the item it removed.



Inventory now removes from back to front again.



Fix visuals root fighting with structure mana over whether or not the power out symbol should be visible.



Underground stream/slab now properly cleans up references from all logistics tiles, including invisible ones



Fix race condition where switching planes could cause the main portal to close and enough time to pass where the portal would "close" triggering the end end game flow.



Chunk loading was not centered on the player just after a load.



Power grids should no longer have a delay when run off of pools.



Earth prism and keystone tooltips now properly say reagent instead of structure



Fractured research no longer keeps stale title references



Don't let 1 empty mana pool cause others to completely drain. (fixes nighttime drain too)



Fixed a bug with mana pools bridging networks and causing interplanar issues



Thank you so much for your patience and bug reports.I think this is the last of the bugs from Thursday's performance patch.To recap changes since 410: