9 August 2025 Build 19536665 Edited 9 August 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Thank you so much for your patience and bug reports.
I think this is the last of the bugs from Thursday's performance patch.
To recap changes since 410:

  • Fixed a rare bug that would prevent your save game from loading because of the Library's Simple Chest.
  • Fix Ichor Slick and Underground Slab removal logic not returning the item it removed.
  • Inventory now removes from back to front again.
  • Fix visuals root fighting with structure mana over whether or not the power out symbol should be visible.
  • Underground stream/slab now properly cleans up references from all logistics tiles, including invisible ones
  • Fix race condition where switching planes could cause the main portal to close and enough time to pass where the portal would "close" triggering the end end game flow.
  • Chunk loading was not centered on the player just after a load.
  • Power grids should no longer have a delay when run off of pools.
  • Earth prism and keystone tooltips now properly say reagent instead of structure
  • Fractured research no longer keeps stale title references
  • Don't let 1 empty mana pool cause others to completely drain. (fixes nighttime drain too)
  • Fixed a bug with mana pools bridging networks and causing interplanar issues

