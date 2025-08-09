Hi everyone 🦦 - Optimization patch 1/?

As we know, optimization is a crucial part of any game. Today we’re deploying a patch to address this issue.

If you’re in a hurry, here’s what happened : less choppy otters, more control over graphics settings ! 🎉

Otterwise, here’s a summary :

Patch list

- NPCs are now better optimized overall, including otters, humans, penguins, even zebras!

- As a result, otter NPCs might have some weird behavior, we are still tweaking stuff to make performance overall better, NPCs were and are still a bit of an issue.

- NPCs got a lot of bugs fixed, they should feel better, act nicer, and maybe getting a penguin to the top of the mountain will be easier!

- Ragdolls have been reworked and they should not got through the floor as much as it did.

- Some texts were placeholders left there, an oversight, they have been removed.

- Minor level changes around the map.

- Water is still fresh looking, but runs better.

- The Old Village Chief otter is now in better shape, and allowed us to make navigation simpler.

- A new “Graphics” menu is available to change graphics settings.

- A new slider to change Resolution Quality is available in graphics settings.

- When far away, objects will be in a lower resolution. LODs were added to most meshes.

- Settings now save and reapply on rebooting the game.

Future

We focused on both processing (game thread) and graphics. You now have access to graphics presets, or set your own. Next optimization patches will likely focus on the game thread, where most of the bottleneck occurs.

We’re still actively developing features to have saving capabilities and online to play with friends remotely as well as reworking the level design and setdressing to feel more natural, and better looking.

We also are working on little bugs that are going to be fixed quite soon, either on small patch notes, or on the bigger ones, but worry not, it is coming.

If you’re encountering any bug or issue, let us know and we’ll fix it.

Thanks for the support everyone! 🤙

- Leo & Maël