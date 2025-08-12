New Adversaries
Along with all the new environments to explore, you can expect to find several distinct and new monsters roaming these lands. Let’s first take a quick look at some of the enemies you’ll come across in the expanded Ancient Era in Season 3.
This is a predator’s paradise where you will encounter violent sentient foliage, dinosaurs, enormous insects… and more.
Wild and savage dinosaurs roam the lands freely throughout the Ancient Era. Be wary, as you’ll be confronted by vicious Raptors and Tyrannosaurs looking for their next meal.
In the mountains that would eventually house Last Refuge, there was once a massive hive filled with the Draal. They are a highly aggressive, intelligent, and expansionist species of insects that once plagued places in Eterra en masse.
Should you discover a Draal nest, be sure to admire the visual work and detail done by the team! Just don’t stay too long; otherwise, you might find yourself being swarmed from all sides.
The Environment
Throughout Season 3: Beneath Ancient Skies, you will find yourself navigating through forests, climbing up the side of a snow-swept mountain, navigating underground, and much more. During your journey, you’ll uncover a Crystal Mine excavated by the people of Maj’elka, but in the Ancient Era, they are untouched, full of life, including strange crystal-infused creatures.
Eterra’s power is the power of life itself, and just as unpredictable. Even the plants of the Ancient wilds grew strong with her power; they came to embody not just life’s aspect of creation, but also its aspect of ferocity and danger.
Here, we have another preview of the lush jungle in what would eventually become Majasa’s desert. The Ancient Oasis shows the abundance and ferocity of the Ancient Era life.
If you saw the Season 3 trailer, you may have caught a glimpse of massive chains that you’ll encounter. This system of massive ancient chains and floating islands ascends from the Ancient Era’s ground up into the sky.
Updated Visuals & Tech
To help bring the environment of the Ancient Era to life in Season 3, the team has been hard at work improving visuals across all of Eterra. We eagerly await your reactions to the visuals of the Ancient Era! You may now catch flocks of wildlife flying overhead, a newer system to help give a breath of life into the world.
In some cases, you may catch roaming creatures throughout the background in greater detail in the Ancient Era. A glimpse of the world that once was.
The game has been given updated water shaders to enhance the visual detail in Eterra. You may also notice schools of fish exploring under the surface of the water.
The team felt that this was needed with just how robust the detail of the Ancient Era as the environment will see an increase in bodies of water and wildlife.
Closing
While the team has been extremely excited to share these visuals with you, we couldn’t risk ruining everything for you. There is still plenty we left out for your enjoyment, and we hope to see your adventures continue throughout Eterra. We are excited for you to explore the stunning world that awaits you in the Ancient Era.
As we conclude today’s Hype Week Blog Post, we’d like to highlight the changes to the supporter packs. The new supporter packs for Season 3 have gone live as of today, where you can obtain both your Backsloth, and Nigel, the LE Toucan cosmetic pet. We also want to mention that the Abyssal supporter packs will be leaving the store on September 8th.
Traveler:
Templar:
Vanquisher:
Legend:
Thank you for joining us for day 2 of the Season 3: Beneath Ancient Skies Hype Week. There is still more to come, so stick around. Tomorrow is a look at the new Lich and Necromancer Rework. These new features are killer, and sure to keep you up and slaying for ages.
