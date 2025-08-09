It is now possible to make levels with a different camera zoom. This permits to have bigger levels.
Backgrounds, Killscreens and Powerups are not scaled, Events aren't either, but it's not forced.
A few levels were added to showcase this new feature.
- Add some more levels
- Remove CRT option, bring it back in an event with a better look (Pixelize)
- Add a bit of audio processing for some events (Pixelize, Wind, Tsunami, LowGravity)
- Change a lot of powerup visuals to fix physics interpolation, accidentally making some of them better (Revert, HighJump, Sleep, Freeze)
- Put back Godot Input for emotes on triggers (for controllers)
- Fix some many minor bugs
- Lots of tweaks here and there
Also, the API was updated
Bugfixes and new stuff
