9 August 2025 Build 19536495 Edited 9 August 2025 – 03:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It is now possible to make levels with a different camera zoom. This permits to have bigger levels.
Backgrounds, Killscreens and Powerups are not scaled, Events aren't either, but it's not forced.
A few levels were added to showcase this new feature.

- Add some more levels
- Remove CRT option, bring it back in an event with a better look (Pixelize)
- Add a bit of audio processing for some events (Pixelize, Wind, Tsunami, LowGravity)
- Change a lot of powerup visuals to fix physics interpolation, accidentally making some of them better (Revert, HighJump, Sleep, Freeze)
- Put back Godot Input for emotes on triggers (for controllers)
- Fix some many minor bugs
- Lots of tweaks here and there

Also, the API was updated

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2881591
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2881592
  • Loading history…
