It is now possible to make levels with a different camera zoom. This permits to have bigger levels.

Backgrounds, Killscreens and Powerups are not scaled, Events aren't either, but it's not forced.

A few levels were added to showcase this new feature.



- Add some more levels

- Remove CRT option, bring it back in an event with a better look (Pixelize)

- Add a bit of audio processing for some events (Pixelize, Wind, Tsunami, LowGravity)

- Change a lot of powerup visuals to fix physics interpolation, accidentally making some of them better (Revert, HighJump, Sleep, Freeze)

- Put back Godot Input for emotes on triggers (for controllers)

- Fix some many minor bugs

- Lots of tweaks here and there



Also, the API was updated