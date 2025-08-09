 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19536459 Edited 9 August 2025 – 03:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a bug where Bell's NPC and PC field sprites weren't the same.
-Fixed a bug where a PC could be shown in both the main and reserve lists in the after-battle screen.

The version of the OHR this is using also updated; this shouldn't change anything, but you never know.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1830041
Linux English Depot 1830042
