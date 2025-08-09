1、原玩家提议得：将换装熔炼选项合并，以减少玩家操作。此选项已回滚。
回滚为原选项：【每隔一分钟自动更换战力最高得装备】及【每隔一分钟自动批量熔炼】
该选项确实可以降低玩家操作，优化流程。
但对于部分喜欢攒装备得玩家、及攒连击、暴击、反伤套的玩家十分不友好。
故回滚至原设定。
2、修复即便不勾选自动换装，仍会每隔1分钟自动熔炼装备的bug。
3、优化装备排序，现在点击整理功能时，装备会按装备等级、装备品质排序了。便于玩家查看装备。
