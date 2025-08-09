Guardians Of Restoration has been updated to version 0.8.9.0.

New Features

Added 2 new sub weapons

Lightning Generator – Generates lightning to attack enemies. (Chain Lightning, Electric Orb skill tree)

Turret Deployer – Installs turrets to attack approaching enemies. (Sniper Turret, Healing Zone skill tree)

Sub Weapon Formation System

Previously, each robot had fixed sub weapon formations based on its main weapon. Now, you can customize your own sub weapon formations by directly changing the position and rotation on the 5 boards provided for each robot.

Added Artifact and Circuit items

Bosses and enemies now drop Artifacts and Circuits upon defeat.

Artifacts can include robot-specific and common skills. Equipping them can add or change a robot’s skills.

Circuits apply their abilities when formation slots are connected on the formation board.

Added Inventory

Artifacts and Circuits can now be upgraded and sold.

Changes

Each robot’s first main weapon is unlocked from the start.

Robot images have been added to the main screen.

Information displayed on the pause screen has been updated.

Boss HP gauge depletion effects have been added.

Balance adjustments:

Special skills now apply Attack Power Increase and Damage Increase options, but their base attack power and scaling per level have been reduced.

Enemy projectile-type attack coefficients have been increased, while melee attack coefficients have been reduced.

Early-game boss attack power has been slightly increased, and late-game boss attack power has been slightly decreased.

Enemy defense has been adjusted.

Balance adjustments have been made to robot traits, main weapons, main weapon skills, sub weapons, sub weapon skills, and passive skills.

Bug Fixes

Fixed various issues.

Thank you.