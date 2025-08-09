 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19536240
Update notes via Steam Community

————————————Fixes————————————
[Fixed] The issue where the Light Seal disappears after job transfer.
[Fixed] The issue where advanced classes related to archers cannot board ballistas.
————————————Optimizations————————————
[Optimization] Added descriptions for proficiency requirements.
————————————New Additions————————————
[New] None

Changed files in this update

