Version 1.7.1 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
————————————Fixes————————————
[Fixed] The issue where the Light Seal disappears after job transfer.
[Fixed] The issue where advanced classes related to archers cannot board ballistas.
————————————Optimizations————————————
[Optimization] Added descriptions for proficiency requirements.
————————————New Additions————————————
[New] None
