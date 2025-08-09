Hello Bees,



This week has been very busy, and today we have some improvements for the game. Enjoy!



Bug Fixes - Update 0.25.5

Fixed: Weapon menu could be opened even at game start.



Fixed: Bees kept spawning even after their spawner was destroyed.



Fixed: Certain northern walls could be passed through.



Fixed: Player could move during the eagle cutscene.



Fixed: Fire flower could trap the bee and deal constant damage.



Fixed: Queen bee flying to objects inside combs and other hives when not intended.



Fixed: Popup issues on in-game objects.



Fixed: Night waves now trigger correctly, preventing nights from passing without attacks.



Fixed: Bees that died would respawn unable to attack.



Fixed: Particle effects during the wolf battle.



Fixed: Wolf’s area damage lacked proper depth and visual clarity.



Fixed: During the queen tutorial, dialogue would not work until leaving and re-entering (trigger adjusted).



Fixed: Sounds and actions still active after death.



Fixed: Grandma’s shop could trap the player and had item selection errors.



Fixed: Name selection with controllers; random names now adapted for each language.



Fixed: Laptop not rendering or interacting with the bee.



Fixed: Trigger to talk to the queen still failed under certain conditions.



Fixed: First movement tutorial appeared only in English.



Fixed: Missing translation on the name selection screen.



Fixed: Weapons loading incorrect or non-existent honey.



Fixed: Tutorial arrow activating at the wrong time and repositioned to face the player.



Fixed: Camera lowering during egg placement.



Fixed: After the weapon tutorial, it was impossible to drop or fire the weapon.



Fixed: Ant deaths not being registered.



Fixed: Honey inspection and abilities tab displaying errors.



Fixed: Grandma’s flying coins behaving incorrectly.



Tutorial re-ordered: battle segment moved further ahead, with gathering integrated into combat phase.



Added a chance for the queen bee to be captured.



Added destruction animation for pulley wood planks.



Added weapon unlock notification.



Reduced time before the frog begins attacking.



Revised frog battle music.



Implemented system to automatically assign bees to the correct weapons.



Weapons now have personalized names.