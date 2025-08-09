 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19536139 Edited 9 August 2025 – 02:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes

- Resolved “Missing executable” launch issue. The game now correctly looks for the real file name Case Blind: Stolen Route.exe instead of a non-existent StolenRoute.exe.

- Fixed a startup error that prevented the game from booting for some players due to the above mismatch.

Additions

- Added 911 radio audio in the outro sequence for extra immersion (and mild panic).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3854051
