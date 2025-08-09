Fixes
- Resolved “Missing executable” launch issue. The game now correctly looks for the real file name Case Blind: Stolen Route.exe instead of a non-existent StolenRoute.exe.
- Fixed a startup error that prevented the game from booting for some players due to the above mismatch.
Additions
- Added 911 radio audio in the outro sequence for extra immersion (and mild panic).
Path Notes - v1.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update