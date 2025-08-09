 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19536089
Update notes via Steam Community
- Reduced the spawn rate of "Eomaia scansoria" and "Australopithecus afarensis" in Tokyo Port (hidden area) from 20 to 12.
- Changed the text of the options when using the story switch (giant hat) in Tokyo Port (hidden area).
- Added a warning message about overwriting save data when switching stories in Tokyo Port (hidden area).

Changed files in this update

