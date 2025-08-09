 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19536083 Edited 9 August 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.现在与其他副本战斗完后，会自动与上一次[野外]所选怪物区域战斗
2.[幸运]现在更名为[掉宝率]
3.战斗界面新增伤害计算公式
4.[攻击速度]新增5000%上限
5.现在[Boss宝箱]会掉落[装备箱]，不再能开出[完美石]，增加了其他材料的数量，并优化了[Boss宝箱]的使用
6.物品栏新增[锁定/解锁]功能，被锁定的物品不参与一键存储以及一键售卖
7.仓库新增[一键存储]功能
8.修复了单一物品超过数量上限存放在仓库会消失的Bug
9.商店新增[一键售卖]功能

