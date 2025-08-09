Hi everyone,
I’ve just realized that my previous control fix accidentally broke Luka’s letter tutorial, which could block many players from progressing. I sincerely apologize for this mistake.
This patch addresses the following issues:
Bug Fix: Completing Luka’s letter task would prompt the player to press “Ctrl” to collect, but pressing it had no effect.
Bug Fix: Occasionally, guests would arrive with an invalid emotion, which could cause the game to crash.
Thank you for your understanding!
Changed files in this update