Hi everyone,

I’ve just realized that my previous control fix accidentally broke Luka’s letter tutorial, which could block many players from progressing. I sincerely apologize for this mistake.

This patch addresses the following issues:

Bug Fix: Completing Luka’s letter task would prompt the player to press “Ctrl” to collect, but pressing it had no effect.

Bug Fix: Occasionally, guests would arrive with an invalid emotion, which could cause the game to crash.

Thank you for your understanding!