9 August 2025 Build 19536031
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I’ve just realized that my previous control fix accidentally broke Luka’s letter tutorial, which could block many players from progressing. I sincerely apologize for this mistake.

This patch addresses the following issues:

  • Bug Fix: Completing Luka’s letter task would prompt the player to press “Ctrl” to collect, but pressing it had no effect.

  • Bug Fix: Occasionally, guests would arrive with an invalid emotion, which could cause the game to crash.

Thank you for your understanding!

