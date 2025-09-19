Greetings, Guardians...



Hotfix #5 is right around the corner! Following this update, as our next announcement, we’ll be unveiling some exciting news we’ve been eager to share - something we think you’ll be just as thrilled about as we are. Although we cannot share what it is just yet, here's all the things that will be rolling out with the hotfix! Stay tuned, it’s almost here!

By popular request, Procedurally Clams spawn more frequently. Visit sandy and graveling areas near ocean!

Clam Crystals (Pearls) are worth much less.

Small chance to find buried chest when digging up clams.

Red Fox Classic character skin can now be discovered in game. After completing small puzzle.

Misc Landscape sculpting fixes.

Misc misaligned props and foliage fixes.

Portal Menu UI hover effect fix.

By popular request, Map Fog is now completely removed if player unlocks all obelisks.

White Raven in player homes optimized. (Anim tick paused when out of range.)

New Accessibility Option. Camera Shake slider. Allows players to manually adjust Camera Shake intensity in game. Can be set to 0. WIP, does not yet effect all boss attacks.

Characters that use common turtle class (Light Weaver and Loot Tortoise) optimization fixes. Should now pause anim tick, disable cast shadows, and disable movement when out of range. Logic is now shared between all common turtle sub classes.

Credits Updated

Character skin that was unintentionally in game removed.

Trying to Hide Pins on Map no longer crashes game.

Added collision to a few props that were missing it.

Game now performs audit of save data and will remove SaveAFox exclusive skins if player doesn't own this DLC.

Target Jump no longer causes camera to extend and clip through walls and floors. This bug was introduced just before launch, terribly sorry!

New Scroll Category for scrolls not belonging to any major tribe. For future updates.

Tooltip widget optimized and various other UI optimizations.

Small cursor change to prevent it disappearing.

Change to F11 behaviour to prevent it from causing cursor to be offset.

F11 now uses Fullscreen Borderless

Announcement Panel on main menu can now show multiple images in gallery.

Rollback Save feature now closes modules when executed.

Misc Translation fixes.

Hlods update

Nav Mesh updated

If you'd like to share your feedback & help us keep improving the game, please join our community Discord. Many thanks to everyone once again for contributing and being a part of this wonderful community! And, as promised, we will see you VERY soon with even more exciting news!

Infuse Studio & Silver Lining Interactive





