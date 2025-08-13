Based on reviews and feedback, issues that were overlooked have been fixed in the game.

-=-=-=-=-=- FIXED -=-=-=-=-=-

Issue with buttons disappearing after death

The menu now displays correctly, and the issue with buttons disappearing has been resolved



Death caused by proximity to an opponent Fixed an issue where a player could be injured by an opponent while jumping under them.

Opponent collision has been adjusted



-=-=-=-=-=- ADDED -=-=-=-=-=-



New elements have appeared in the levels Flag poles have been added to the levels to record the player's progress.

They must be activated in order to continue the adventure from the saved level.



Ability to control the volume of sounds made by the player and the game world

The volume of jumping, killing, and collecting items can now be changed. The appropriate option can be found in the sound settings



-=-=-=-=-=- FIXED -=-=-=-=-=-



Visibility of elements on the first level of the tutorial.

The tutorial on the first level has been improved to make the tips clearer and more transparent for every player.



Character system, order of actions

The programming side, the game code has been improved by eliminating double actions or preventing the player from performing actions due to the display and incorrect hiding of options

-=-=-=-=-=- FUTURE PLANS -=-=-=-=-=-



Designing sword attacks Players will gain a new way to fight opponents.

In addition to the usual jump, it will be possible to attack opponents with a sword strike.

