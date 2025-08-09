 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19535630 Edited 9 August 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The limited number of status effects being displayed has been a major issue for a while now. Finding a fix was not easy. I've lost sleep for countless nights, scouting the cheapest most talented coders on Fiverr, consulting thousands of expert Indian and Ugandan javascript developers on this pressing matter until the issue was finally resolved. More than 4 status effects can be displayed on the status window now.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3344361
  • Loading history…
