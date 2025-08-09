August 9 Super Duper Important Fix
The limited number of status effects being displayed has been a major issue for a while now. Finding a fix was not easy. I've lost sleep for countless nights, scouting the
cheapest most talented coders on Fiverr, consulting thousands of expert Indian and Ugandan javascript developers on this pressing matter until the issue was finally resolved. More than 4 status effects can be displayed on the status window now.
