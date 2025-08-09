 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 August 2025 Build 19535424 Edited 9 August 2025 – 00:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Pause timed jobs while loading location interiors, so you don't lose job time on computers that load slower.
  • No longer include locked regions (such as South America) as additional regions in contract offers.

Changed files in this update

Windows Rising Star 2 Content (Win) Depot 1235111
  • Loading history…
macOS Rising Star 2 Depot (OSX) Depot 1235112
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link