Turned out that last update fucked up the exit lighting, in an attempt to fix the broken floor tile bug.
The lighting is now fixed, but I had to also submit the new rat overhaul, which is not done yet. Most rats look better now, a few of them might look a little wonky (scared rat and small blisters rat).
I'm working on fixing all the rats now.
Also, this build has not been tested properly by me yet, so fingers crossed my rat overhaul didn't break anything 🤞
Have a nice day
Small panic update
