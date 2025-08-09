 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19535353 Edited 9 August 2025 – 00:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This build is a candidate for a hotfix.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

You can opt-in to the beta version of the Meta Quest Steam Link app here. The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.

SteamVR:

  • Fixed bug causing games that initialize OpenXR but don't use it to judder on some headsets

Steam Link (requires Meta Beta opt-in here):

  • Fixed a frame synchronization issue causing occasional tearing or judder


Changed depots in beta branch

Windows OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
Linux OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
Windows Linux OpenVR Content Depot 250824
