Working on some more final changes to combat/weapons before our playtest next weekend. Still a few minor visual fixes to make on the gun flash, bullet sometimes spawning a millisecond before the lighting, etc. As you can see the gun rotation is now smooth and works correctly even on weird in between diagonal sections. Updated a bunch of VFX and SFX as well for guns.



Another two major changes we are in the process of testing is allowing movement while reloading at a movement speed penalty during it (varies per gun type) and firing drag which is how much of a movement slow you get during shooting. We feel the game felt a bit to abrupt going from fast paced combat to a sudden freeze in place when reloading. Also for the firing drag it is helping us better balance guns as now it doesn't feel like every gun is shooting constant undodgeable bullet walls.



Combat by far feels the best state it has ever been at in TechRunners. I'm looking forward to getting more valuable feedback from our next playtesters.