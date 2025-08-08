 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19535263 Edited 8 August 2025 – 23:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have made it so System Hack controlled enemies now flip and glow purple. We've also added highlights to the inventory menu for recently picked up items.

  • Highlights added for recently picked up items
  • Controlled enemies flip and have a purple highlight for better visual indication
  • Neutral and Ally enemies will no longer hurt the player and bumping into them won't hurt or agro them
  • The enemy attack value and defense value is now displayed in the sidebar ui
  • Fixed a bug where controlled enemies blocked the player from picking up items
  • PSU overcharge bonuses now display in the inventory
  • Fixed a bug that would lock the player into targeting mode if they had insufficient heat for system hack

Changed files in this update

Depot 3886131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link