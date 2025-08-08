- Highlights added for recently picked up items
- Controlled enemies flip and have a purple highlight for better visual indication
- Neutral and Ally enemies will no longer hurt the player and bumping into them won't hurt or agro them
- The enemy attack value and defense value is now displayed in the sidebar ui
- Fixed a bug where controlled enemies blocked the player from picking up items
- PSU overcharge bonuses now display in the inventory
- Fixed a bug that would lock the player into targeting mode if they had insufficient heat for system hack
Update - 08/08/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
We have made it so System Hack controlled enemies now flip and glow purple. We've also added highlights to the inventory menu for recently picked up items.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update