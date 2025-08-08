Highlights added for recently picked up items



Controlled enemies flip and have a purple highlight for better visual indication



Neutral and Ally enemies will no longer hurt the player and bumping into them won't hurt or agro them



The enemy attack value and defense value is now displayed in the sidebar ui



Fixed a bug where controlled enemies blocked the player from picking up items



PSU overcharge bonuses now display in the inventory



Fixed a bug that would lock the player into targeting mode if they had insufficient heat for system hack



