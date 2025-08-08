 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19535244 Edited 8 August 2025 – 23:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New major release of ShaderGlass. Changes since v1.1.4:

  • device capture input (webcam/capture card) - apply shaders over webcam or another PC/console using a USB capture card

  • improved "Capture Cursor" function now attempting to hide the original mouse cursor

  • ability to edit global hotkeys

  • new global hotkeys: Capture Cursor, Shader Active, Toggle Menu (also in fullscreen!)

  • added Sonkun's presets and shader library update

  • minor QoL tweaks and fixes

If you're having issues with the new version, you can switch to 1.1 branch using Steam Betas.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3613771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link