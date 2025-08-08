New major release of ShaderGlass. Changes since v1.1.4:

device capture input (webcam/capture card) - apply shaders over webcam or another PC/console using a USB capture card

improved "Capture Cursor" function now attempting to hide the original mouse cursor

ability to edit global hotkeys

new global hotkeys: Capture Cursor, Shader Active, Toggle Menu (also in fullscreen!)

added Sonkun's presets and shader library update

minor QoL tweaks and fixes

If you're having issues with the new version, you can switch to 1.1 branch using Steam Betas.