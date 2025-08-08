Sneaky Cat will spawn more often but the duration of the buff reduced from 40s to 30s and it will only increase Essence chance by 4x instead of 10x.



Added Cat Food prestige upgrade that will double the chance of spawning a sneaky cat when you fill the cat bowl by clicking on it (lasts 60 seconds).



Added Fat Cat prestige upgrade that will make the Sneaky Cat larger and buff the Essence chance to 8x from 4x.



Some changes and upgrades to alter the way Sneaky Cat works and smooth out the difficulty curve.Hopefully this makes the sneaky cat more common to encourage more activity and also makes the buff less extreme and "all or nothing". Lots of people forgot about sneaky cat or never saw it and it is making them take much longer to finish the game compared to people who find the sneaky cat.