8 August 2025 Build 19535147 Edited 9 August 2025 – 00:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Truck City v0.23-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:
  • Bugfix: improved control on building placement
  • Improvement: Minor cosmetic changes to truck and factory windows
  • Balance: added new items
  • Bugfix: deletion of roads out of town is now correctly handled
  • Bugfix: minimap not showing resources under some conditions, solved
  • Improvement: reloading the same map takes ~40% less time now
  • Feature: Factories can highlight related factories (same type, dependencies, and consumers)
  • Balance: changes to research bonuses and prerequisites
  • Bugfix: many smaller bugfixes
  • Bugfix: science consumption failing under some specific cases, fixed
  • Improvement: market graph now with colors
  • Improvement: truck miniwindow is shown when the truck window is closed
  • Improvement: items now alphabetically sorted in market and production menus
  • Improvement: many efficiency improvements
  • Improvement: adding translations (WIP)
  • Bugfix: corrected time of day
  • Bugfix: corrected problem in resource generation
  • Improvement: improved truck routing for imported items

