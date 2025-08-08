- Bugfix: improved control on building placement
- Improvement: Minor cosmetic changes to truck and factory windows
- Balance: added new items
- Bugfix: deletion of roads out of town is now correctly handled
- Bugfix: minimap not showing resources under some conditions, solved
- Improvement: reloading the same map takes ~40% less time now
- Feature: Factories can highlight related factories (same type, dependencies, and consumers)
- Balance: changes to research bonuses and prerequisites
- Bugfix: many smaller bugfixes
- Bugfix: science consumption failing under some specific cases, fixed
- Improvement: market graph now with colors
- Improvement: truck miniwindow is shown when the truck window is closed
- Improvement: items now alphabetically sorted in market and production menus
- Improvement: many efficiency improvements
- Improvement: adding translations (WIP)
- Bugfix: corrected time of day
- Bugfix: corrected problem in resource generation
- Improvement: improved truck routing for imported items
Playtest update notes for v0.23
Update notes via Steam Community
Truck City v0.23-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:
