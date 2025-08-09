Awards:

New:

Where's Walker Mini-game: A new mini-game for the players who get all the way to the end, collecting all the clues along the way, to answer once and for all the question that starts Verity's investigation.



Poetry in Gallery: Added to the gallery is the collection of mysterious poetry that Verity has been collecting along the path of her manhunt.



Changes:

New spirits: Several new and improved spirits are now visible in various Hidden Object games and the location gallery once the player unlocks this extra power of her PDA.



Bug fixes:

Minor updates and improvements across the whole game.



Realm Makers Interactive Fiction: We are proud to see The Reluctant Redemption of Verity Lux be selected as a finalist in the Realm Makers Interactive Fiction category for 2025. Congratulations Amy, Sammi, Chris, and Megumi!Enjoy!