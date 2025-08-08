Top Priority – Clarity

What’s New in This Update?

Tutorial hints added: the text now contains hyperlinks that, when clicked, instantly show the relevant city or country on the game map.



Hovering over the “Relations” icon now displays which factors contribute to the final score.



In the “Lenses” and “Buildings” menus, we’ve added tooltips with all the info you need to decide.



Text Size

Tech & Policy Trees

Capitals

How to Join the Development?

Suggest ideas on our Discord: https://discord.gg/WwfsH8mnuz



Create maps in the free editor: https://discord.gg/ZwqFJa7Vc



Host your own multiplayer server: https://discord.gg/sdfKwEhzY9



Write a game guide: https://discord.gg/nVCePtrh8G



Help translate into your language: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1KC2lUhAkhjjRdgyJfvnGM4j0iASJu_SGtlgll9rCS5s/edit#gid=647009194



Play the free Android beta: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ludenio.a7&hl=en



Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@warnament



Follow us on Twitter: https://x.com/WarnamentGame



Leave a comment under your favorite content creator’s video to tell them about the game



Hello! We’re extremely grateful to everyone who sends us feedback about the game—please keep it coming. We read every review and turn them into tasks in our tracker.Our current top priority is to make the game’s interfaces as clear and user-friendly as possible. After three years of closed beta, we (the developers and veteran players) have grown accustomed to some of the old solutions, which aren’t always obvious to newcomers. That’s definitely on us, so even now, at 2 AM, we’re working on fixes and will keep at it!Also, starting today, our experienced designer Ivan has joined the team. Early this morning we compiled a list of over 30 tasks—and the first ones are already done. Here’s the new update!We’ve reduced the size of text and UI elements in various game windows so that large monitors have more free space for the map.Zooming controls have been added to the technology and policy trees. Now you can zoom in and out on their elements.We’ve improved the readability of capital names on the map by increasing the font size and making the icons more contrasting.Want more Warnament? We hear you! Here’s how you can help: