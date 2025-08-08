 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19535111 Edited 8 August 2025 – 23:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay

  • New class: Dragoon
    • Based on the old version of Zealot class before the rework
    • Intended to be good at surviving
    • Ability: Stone form
      • Turn you and your drones into impervious stone
        • Immune to damage and stun, movement disabled, cannot deal collision damage
      • Cast again to turn back early

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2495131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link