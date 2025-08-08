- New class: Dragoon
- Based on the old version of Zealot class before the rework
- Intended to be good at surviving
- Ability: Stone form
- Turn you and your drones into impervious stone
- Immune to damage and stun, movement disabled, cannot deal collision damage
- Cast again to turn back early
v0.74.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay
