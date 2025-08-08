Hello I'm back from vacation (Tetra) and so you should be seeing more regular updates from now on. BACK ON THE WEEKLY GRIND!!! Anyways this week is the DPL Season 1 Grand Finals and so for the finals we have curated 18 maps that will not be accessible until after the finals. These maps will join the pool immediately after the finals.
That's it pretty much this week, lot a maps! Enjoy and I hope everyone has a good week! Thanks for sticking with us we promise there are big things round the corner
