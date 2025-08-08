AI
- THREAT CHANGES - Dinosaurs will now respond to nearby dinosaurs that bump in to them even if they are already in combat, often changing targets to deal with the closer proximity threat
- CONSUMING FLESH - After killing an opponent dinosaurs will now eat nearby dead bodies and restore health when no immediate threat is nearby
DINOSAURS
- SHANTUNGOSAURUS - Reworked its stats, animations, camera values and audio to better fit its new size
ARENAS
- ALL - Hopefully much better pathfinding in all levels including not getting stuck in the arena entrances or outskirts
BUG FIXES
- COMBAT - Charging AI animals were not calculating their headbutt damage and stun values correctly making them extremely weak, expect to much stronger AI chargers
- SHORESIDE - Distant mountains were not rendering correctly
- HEADBUTTS - Headbutts now also send downed dinosaurs flying, they were having no effect before
- AI - I think I found the reason dinosaurs were just repeatedly attacking ghosts (biting at air) and fixed it
