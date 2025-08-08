 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19535081 Edited 8 August 2025 – 23:39:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

AI

  • THREAT CHANGES - Dinosaurs will now respond to nearby dinosaurs that bump in to them even if they are already in combat, often changing targets to deal with the closer proximity threat

  • CONSUMING FLESH - After killing an opponent dinosaurs will now eat nearby dead bodies and restore health when no immediate threat is nearby


DINOSAURS

  • SHANTUNGOSAURUS - Reworked its stats, animations, camera values and audio to better fit its new size


ARENAS

  • ALL - Hopefully much better pathfinding in all levels including not getting stuck in the arena entrances or outskirts


BUG FIXES

  • COMBAT - Charging AI animals were not calculating their headbutt damage and stun values correctly making them extremely weak, expect to much stronger AI chargers

  • SHORESIDE - Distant mountains were not rendering correctly

  • HEADBUTTS - Headbutts now also send downed dinosaurs flying, they were having no effect before
  • AI - I think I found the reason dinosaurs were just repeatedly attacking ghosts (biting at air) and fixed it

Changed files in this update

Depot 3693031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link