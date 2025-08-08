- Fixed wrong collisions with hitboxes and bouncing objects while playing Que Sera
- Set a normal Gold Time for Petroleum Port: Lvl.2 (I have no idea why this happened in the first place)
- An issue where finishing a level in Time Attack mode would result in a crash of the game should now be fixed.
- Other various bug fixes
V.1.2.5 Patch Notes
