8 August 2025 Build 19535059 Edited 9 August 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed wrong collisions with hitboxes and bouncing objects while playing Que Sera
  • Set a normal Gold Time for Petroleum Port: Lvl.2 (I have no idea why this happened in the first place)
  • An issue where finishing a level in Time Attack mode would result in a crash of the game should now be fixed.
  • Other various bug fixes

Windows Depot 1500181
