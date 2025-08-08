 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19535035 Edited 8 August 2025 – 23:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch comes with a quick hotfix attempting to remedy a bug that prevents movement on loading a prior saved game.

Also fixed an npc spawn in Lominar and the location of some buildings causing overlap issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3752811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link