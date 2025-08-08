This patch comes with a quick hotfix attempting to remedy a bug that prevents movement on loading a prior saved game.
Also fixed an npc spawn in Lominar and the location of some buildings causing overlap issues.
Patch 12a: Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3752811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update