8 August 2025 Build 19535025 Edited 8 August 2025 – 23:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed cues and racks being unpurchasable
  • Fixed Prize Pool preview not displaying ball types correctly

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3005621
Linux Steam Deck Depot 3005622
Linux Depot 3005623
