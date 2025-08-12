Roomie
- Adding ability for players to see what Roomie has saved in memory (this may not be available to all players initially).
- Roomie Swords! Roomie can now buy equipment for the new equipment slot.
- Roomie will occasionally choose to fidget with the equipped item if the current activity allows. If it's not already being held, Roomie will automatically unholster it.
- Roomie will eventually experience fatigue from holding an equipped item. If Roomie is not in an activity and other criteria are met, then the item is automatically holstered.
- While in a Quest, Roomie will prefer to be holding the sword. At the beginning of 'Taunt' states, Roomie will target the nearest enemy with an attack sequence capable of applying a stun effect.
- Roomie will holster a held item before taking a photo.
Rooms 2
- Fixed an issue where a player's avatar hidden by Avatar Visible Player Property doesn't get hidden properly from other player's perspective if they joined the room after the avatar was already hidden.
- Minor R2 improvements:
- R2 props that are equipped to a player via Rec Room Object Attach To Player chip will now show up in PiP view.
- Set Player Avatar Visible to false will also hide the tiny watch hands on the local player.
General Improvements & Bug Fixes
- Video recording in the Share Camera is now available on PC platforms! You can now record videos and save them to your device.
- Increased resolution of videos captured with the Share Camera to 1080p.
- Added stereo audio to Share Camera recordings.
- Fixed a missing maximum value with Set Scale chips. This also fixes the scenario of
infinityscale breaking seats.
- Doubled generated terrain size from 1024m x 1024m to 2048m x 2048m.
- Updated Referee. You may get prompted to install Referee prerequisites when launching the game.
- Also fixed a bug where the streamer cam wouldn't pick up your microphone audio on iOS if you were muted at the beginning of the session.
- Added "Repeat Clone" And "Show Full Screen Config" as Secondary Buttons for the mobile Maker Pen.
- Fixed a bug where the Makerpen HUD is still visible when room chat is open.
- Fixed a bug where gift packages sometimes wouldn't spawn when entering your dorm and/or the Rec Center.
- Improvements to the beta MakerPen select toolbar.
- Small improvements to GameAI and Environment Generation.
- Fixed a bug where the Color Picker Menu would not immediately reflect the last selected color.
- Fixed missing terrain props in \^MarvinsGameLab.
Rec Room/Avatar Studio
- Added a new "Create Prefab Only" button for when you want to swap the model of an existing item.
- Added a toggle to show modesty guidelines on the TestAvatar.
- RecNetImage variables and properties can now be configured to have home values. Use this to put dynamic images into your room and display them using Rec Room Studio.
- RecNetImage object and player properties can now be Synchronized.
- RecNetImage variables now support being Cloud Variables.
