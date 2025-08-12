 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19534994
Update notes via Steam Community

Roomie

  • Adding ability for players to see what Roomie has saved in memory (this may not be available to all players initially).
  • Roomie Swords! Roomie can now buy equipment for the new equipment slot.
  • Roomie will occasionally choose to fidget with the equipped item if the current activity allows. If it's not already being held, Roomie will automatically unholster it.
  • Roomie will eventually experience fatigue from holding an equipped item. If Roomie is not in an activity and other criteria are met, then the item is automatically holstered.
  • While in a Quest, Roomie will prefer to be holding the sword. At the beginning of 'Taunt' states, Roomie will target the nearest enemy with an attack sequence capable of applying a stun effect.
  • Roomie will holster a held item before taking a photo.

Rooms 2

  • Fixed an issue where a player's avatar hidden by Avatar Visible Player Property doesn't get hidden properly from other player's perspective if they joined the room after the avatar was already hidden.
  • Minor R2 improvements:
    • R2 props that are equipped to a player via Rec Room Object Attach To Player chip will now show up in PiP view.
    • Set Player Avatar Visible to false will also hide the tiny watch hands on the local player.

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

  • Video recording in the Share Camera is now available on PC platforms! You can now record videos and save them to your device.
  • Increased resolution of videos captured with the Share Camera to 1080p.
  • Added stereo audio to Share Camera recordings.
  • Fixed a missing maximum value with Set Scale chips. This also fixes the scenario of infinity scale breaking seats.
  • Doubled generated terrain size from 1024m x 1024m to 2048m x 2048m.
  • Updated Referee. You may get prompted to install Referee prerequisites when launching the game.
  • Also fixed a bug where the streamer cam wouldn't pick up your microphone audio on iOS if you were muted at the beginning of the session.
  • Added "Repeat Clone" And "Show Full Screen Config" as Secondary Buttons for the mobile Maker Pen.
  • Fixed a bug where the Makerpen HUD is still visible when room chat is open.
  • Fixed a bug where gift packages sometimes wouldn't spawn when entering your dorm and/or the Rec Center.
  • Improvements to the beta MakerPen select toolbar.
  • Small improvements to GameAI and Environment Generation.
  • Fixed a bug where the Color Picker Menu would not immediately reflect the last selected color.
  • Fixed missing terrain props in \^MarvinsGameLab.

Rec Room/Avatar Studio

  • Added a new "Create Prefab Only" button for when you want to swap the model of an existing item.
  • Added a toggle to show modesty guidelines on the TestAvatar.
  • RecNetImage variables and properties can now be configured to have home values. Use this to put dynamic images into your room and display them using Rec Room Studio.
  • RecNetImage object and player properties can now be Synchronized.
  • RecNetImage variables now support being Cloud Variables.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, news, and more: https://rec.net/creatorWe love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think using the Creator Forum here: https://forum.rec.net/

