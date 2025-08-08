 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19534993
210.23
  • Phase spiders are now more reliably phased.
  • Dream wrens found outside of Chavvah are now part of the birds faction.
  • You now always start with a method of seeing in the dark when entering a waking dream.
  • Waking dreams now wait until you return to the main gameplay screen to end, so for example your dream does not end in the middle of a conversation.
  • Juking now counts as movement for the cooling effects of blaze tonic.
  • Burgeoning and Temporal Fugue no longer play the gain follower sound effect for each summoned creature.
  • You now only ask the wild-eyed water merchant about Mamon Souldrinker if you have Raising Indrix.
  • The game now recognizes ciderer Erah as a proper noun.
  • The Barathrumites are now called [redacted] if you get [redacted] in [redacted].
  • The flowers in [redacted] are no longer flammable.
  • Quest objects are now more consistently reachable.
  • Tents made out of creature skins should be improperly capitalized less often.
  • Removed an outdated section in the help files about different melee weapon types having different penetration values.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed Fix-It spray foam to repair permanently broken objects.
  • Fixed a bug that caused waydroids in adjacent zones to be hostile even if you had a droid scrambler.
  • Fixed a bug that caused adjacent scrambled waydroids to count as hostile for the purpose of calculating wildfire for missile weapons.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented item-based quest steps from completing when you obtained the item via tinkering.
  • Fixed a bug that caused interactable quest objects to sometimes spawn in cells with other furniture, rendering them hard to see or interact with.
  • Fixed a bug that caused nocturnal apex durations to be half as long as intended.
  • Fixed lots of misspellings and other errors in generated text.
  • Fixed lots of misspellings and other errors in non-generated text.
  • Fixed a pronoun issue with Asphodel.
  • [modding] Skills marked as ExcludeFromPool are now excluded from warm static rolls.
  • [modding] Attempting to register for string events on XRLGame or using a handler other than IPart and Effect now outputs a warning.
  • [modding] A GenericCommandEvent can now be queued for next action manager segment using GameEventCommand.
  • [modding] A map of mod "Exclusions" can now be defined in manifest.json directories, skipping the directory if any of the listed mods is active.
  • [modding] The DroppedEvent now has a static Send method.
  • [modding] Fixed a bug that caused AwardingXPEvent to only propagate to game systems.

