- Phase spiders are now more reliably phased.
- Dream wrens found outside of Chavvah are now part of the birds faction.
- You now always start with a method of seeing in the dark when entering a waking dream.
- Waking dreams now wait until you return to the main gameplay screen to end, so for example your dream does not end in the middle of a conversation.
- Juking now counts as movement for the cooling effects of blaze tonic.
- Burgeoning and Temporal Fugue no longer play the gain follower sound effect for each summoned creature.
- You now only ask the wild-eyed water merchant about Mamon Souldrinker if you have Raising Indrix.
- The game now recognizes ciderer Erah as a proper noun.
- The Barathrumites are now called [redacted] if you get [redacted] in [redacted].
- The flowers in [redacted] are no longer flammable.
- Quest objects are now more consistently reachable.
- Tents made out of creature skins should be improperly capitalized less often.
- Removed an outdated section in the help files about different melee weapon types having different penetration values.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Fix-It spray foam to repair permanently broken objects.
- Fixed a bug that caused waydroids in adjacent zones to be hostile even if you had a droid scrambler.
- Fixed a bug that caused adjacent scrambled waydroids to count as hostile for the purpose of calculating wildfire for missile weapons.
- Fixed a bug that prevented item-based quest steps from completing when you obtained the item via tinkering.
- Fixed a bug that caused interactable quest objects to sometimes spawn in cells with other furniture, rendering them hard to see or interact with.
- Fixed a bug that caused nocturnal apex durations to be half as long as intended.
- Fixed lots of misspellings and other errors in generated text.
- Fixed lots of misspellings and other errors in non-generated text.
- Fixed a pronoun issue with Asphodel.
- [modding] Skills marked as ExcludeFromPool are now excluded from warm static rolls.
- [modding] Attempting to register for string events on XRLGame or using a handler other than IPart and Effect now outputs a warning.
- [modding] A GenericCommandEvent can now be queued for next action manager segment using GameEventCommand.
- [modding] A map of mod "Exclusions" can now be defined in manifest.json directories, skipping the directory if any of the listed mods is active.
- [modding] The DroppedEvent now has a static Send method.
- [modding] Fixed a bug that caused AwardingXPEvent to only propagate to game systems.
Surprise Feature Friday - August 8, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
210.23
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
- Loading history…
macOS Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
- Loading history…
Linux Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update