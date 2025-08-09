Hello Cubes! We are exited to announce our first metagame update! This new version includes four new weapons, some map fixing and quality-of-life improvements. Let's check out what's new!

New unique weapons!

Magic Wand: Its spells will mirror your enemies' movements, making them feel dizzy and confused.

Smoke Grenade Launcher: Your opponent is quite good at aiming? Let's cover their vision with this brand new grenade launcher!

Buttergun: Proceed with caution! Getting hit with a butter will make your sides very slippery and you might lose control!

Bubblegun: Trap your enemies in bubbles that will lift them up in the sky, making them an easy target for everyone.

Map Fixing

This section includes all maps that have been modified, test them out to be one step ahead of your foes!

Hill Map 4

Desert Map 1

Air Map 1

Air Map 3

Air Map 4

Towers (Town Map 2)

Quality-of-Life Improvements